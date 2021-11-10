Here's how to watch Remembrance Day ceremonies in Metro Vancouver

As more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, there are a few in-person ceremonies happening around the region for Remembrance Day on November 11, but many cities are also hosting virtual events this year.

Here’s a list of some of the ceremonies and where to watch them.

Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is holding a modified version of the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony, which will be livestreamed on Facebook

When: 10:30 am

Where to watch: online

Surrey

There is no public event at Veterans Square this year, so a small group from the Cloverdale Legion will lay wreaths, with the ceremony being livestreamed.

When: 10:30 am

Where to watch: online

New Westminster

There is no public ceremony this year, but there will be a virtual option featuring a memorial address, a wreath ceremony and two minutes of silence.

When: 10:30 am

Where to watch: online

North Vancouver

The North Shore Veterans Council is holding an invite-only event, but it will be livestreamed.

When: 10:30 am

Where to watch: online

Abbotsford

Both the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Legion are asking people to honour our veterans by watching the ceremony online, wearing a poppy and placing a poppy in their window.

When: 10:30 am

Where to watch: online

If you want to learn more about the Canadians who served our country, Veterans Affairs has created an online database.