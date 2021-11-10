Here's how to watch Remembrance Day ceremonies in Metro Vancouver

As more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, there are a few in-person ceremonies happening around the region for Remembrance Day on November 11, but many cities are also hosting virtual events this year.
Here’s a list of some of the ceremonies and where to watch them.
Vancouver
The City of Vancouver is holding a modified version of the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony, which will be livestreamed on Facebook
When: 10:30 am
Where to watch: online
Surrey
There is no public event at Veterans Square this year, so a small group from the Cloverdale Legion will lay wreaths, with the ceremony being livestreamed.
When: 10:30 am
Where to watch: online
New Westminster
There is no public ceremony this year, but there will be a virtual option featuring a memorial address, a wreath ceremony and two minutes of silence.
When: 10:30 am
Where to watch: online
North Vancouver
The North Shore Veterans Council is holding an invite-only event, but it will be livestreamed.
When: 10:30 am
Where to watch: online
Abbotsford
Both the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Legion are asking people to honour our veterans by watching the ceremony online, wearing a poppy and placing a poppy in their window.
When: 10:30 am
Where to watch: online
If you want to learn more about the Canadians who served our country, Veterans Affairs has created an online database.