Elliotte Friedman addresses Jeff Marek and future of 32 Thoughts

Jeff Marek has broken his silence, and now Elliotte Friedman has too.

Marek’s long run with Sportsnet has come to an end, reportedly due to something that happened at the NHL Draft. The 55-year-old broadcaster had been with Sportsnet for 13 years.

It means Marek will no longer be heard on Sportsnet, Hockey Night in Canada, and the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman had not commented publicly on Marek’s split from Sportsnet until today. Friedman confirmed that the popular 32 Thoughts podcast will continue without Marek.

“I will miss being his teammate, and thank him for being a tremendous co-pilot on the start to our 32 Thoughts podcasting voyage — which will continue,” Friedman said on X.

When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; @moorescottmoore suggested Jeff Marek. It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments. Life… pic.twitter.com/Pzv9SJgn0U — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2024

“When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; [Scott Moore] suggested Jeff Marek,” Friedman said about the start of his long-running podcast.

“It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments.

“Life throws curveballs at you.”

It remains to be seen who will replace Marek on the podcast.

Earlier in the day, Marek thanked fans for the outpouring of love he had received on social media since news of his departure broke on Thursday.

“After 13 great years at Sportsnet, I’m moving on. It’s been an incredible journey… More to come soon.”