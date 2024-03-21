People online divided over petty dog poop situation in North Vancouver

As a common courtesy to all walkers, dog owners tend to pick up their pets’ litter when they take them out for a nice stroll. Of course, that isn’t always the case.

A photo circulating a North Vancouver Reddit page showed that one frustrated person decided to make a point when they saw someone’s furry friend’s little brown lumps. Using a stick and a piece of paper, someone wrote, “To the golden lab, I think this is yours. Ask your owner to pick it up.”

Needless to say, people on Reddit immediately started debating which was worse — the poop or the note?

Tons of comments took to show support for the note, referencing how annoyed they get when they find dog poop on their property.

One person wrote, “I feel furious imagining how they watch their dog shit on a lawn and just walk away.”

Other people showed their support for the note, too, saying how it acts as a warning to other walkers that “sh*t” is on the path.

Another person simply shared that the note isn’t really a big deal, writing, “It’s paper and a stick.”

Not everyone supported the frustrated note writer, however. The thread’s most upvoted comment was a sarcastic dig, making fun of the person for writing a note to a dog.

“This is not a very effective approach. My understanding is that the literacy rate for golden labs is hovering around 0%,” the user wrote.

But sarcasm wasn’t the only reply against the note. Others said the note isn’t likely to do much as they’re just not particularly likely to “read a note stuck in dogsh*t.”

