People online reminisce about the old Whistler days as this year’s season begins

Nov 25 2023, 10:15 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

This year’s ski season has officially started, with Whistler Blackcomb opening two days ago on Thursday, November 23. But while some people carve out snow on the breathtaking slopes, others are thinking about how the town used to be.

People have taken to social media to share their thoughts about “how the times have changed,” especially when it comes to price.

Whistler ski tickets saw a massive 50% price jump from last year. Single-day lift tickets now cost skiers and snowboarders a whopping $299 plus tax to hit the slopes in the 2023 to 2024 season.

Naturally, people online shared their disbelief with the prices, with one user on X writing, “$300 for a lift ticket is absolutely ridiculous. I get that it’s Whistler, but still.”

Another user echoed the same feelings. They shared on X how they used to ski at the resort 10 times a year but will now go elsewhere due to the high prices.

Aside from visitors remembering how much cheaper Whistler was back in the day, others reminisced about how the town used to be run.

Whistler Blackcomb was bought by American company Vail Resorts Inc. in 2016, and some users online criticized Whistler’s leadership for allowing the acquisition.

“Problem is Whistler is more than a business, it’s a town that was built [by] locals,” wrote one X user. “Whistler/BC’s leadership has let a corporation takeover an entire town for nothing more than profit.”

Others online also remembered how important the local community was in keeping Whistler up and running.

One X user wrote that they “miss the days when the locals used to run the mountain and would hand out free hot [chocolate].”

Despite the management changes that Whistler has undergone, the mountains remain the same. Skiers can keep enjoying the snowy slopes as the new season begins.

