This year’s ski season has officially started, with Whistler Blackcomb opening two days ago on Thursday, November 23. But while some people carve out snow on the breathtaking slopes, others are thinking about how the town used to be.

People have taken to social media to share their thoughts about “how the times have changed,” especially when it comes to price.

I remember when Whistler lift tickets were 90$ ahh how the times have changed — LordMegatron (@1911Megatron) November 24, 2023

Whistler ski tickets saw a massive 50% price jump from last year. Single-day lift tickets now cost skiers and snowboarders a whopping $299 plus tax to hit the slopes in the 2023 to 2024 season.

Naturally, people online shared their disbelief with the prices, with one user on X writing, “$300 for a lift ticket is absolutely ridiculous. I get that it’s Whistler, but still.”

$300 for a lift ticket is absolutely ridiculous I get that it’s Whistler but still — Roy Perry (@CraigPerry340) November 24, 2023

Another user echoed the same feelings. They shared on X how they used to ski at the resort 10 times a year but will now go elsewhere due to the high prices.

Its. $300 for a day lift ticket at Whistler now ? Holy Smokes,I used to ski there about 10 times a year but haven’t been in a few years now. That’s absurd, its going to be Cypress and the Interior this season. — BURN IT DOWN (@BeaversCanKill) November 24, 2023

Aside from visitors remembering how much cheaper Whistler was back in the day, others reminisced about how the town used to be run.

Whistler Blackcomb was bought by American company Vail Resorts Inc. in 2016, and some users online criticized Whistler’s leadership for allowing the acquisition.

“Problem is Whistler is more than a business, it’s a town that was built [by] locals,” wrote one X user. “Whistler/BC’s leadership has let a corporation takeover an entire town for nothing more than profit.”

Problem is Whistler is more than a business, it’s a town that was built be locals.

Today, there is virtually no housing for workers, up to 20 in a 2 bedroom apt.

Whistler/BC’s leadership has let a corporation takeover an entire town for nothing more than profit.

❤️🇨🇦 — BC Perspective 🍁 (@bc_perspective) November 24, 2023

Others online also remembered how important the local community was in keeping Whistler up and running.

One X user wrote that they “miss the days when the locals used to run the mountain and would hand out free hot [chocolate].”

Whistler resort sucks now. I miss the days when the locals used to run the mountain and would hand out free hot coco — Pukster (@IronNCopper) November 25, 2023

Despite the management changes that Whistler has undergone, the mountains remain the same. Skiers can keep enjoying the snowy slopes as the new season begins.