One sunny day is going to break up this rainy Vancouver week

It’s supposed to be fairly rainy in Vancouver for the coming week, but we’re supposed to get one day of sun in the middle to break up the temperamental spring weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts highs between 9°C around 13°C for the coming week, with most days in for showers.

But Sunday is looking decidedly different. On March 24, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12°C.

The rain is set to return Sunday night though, so the sunny break may be brief.

If you’re already planning your weekend, Sunday might be a good day to schedule outdoor activities. A walk to see the city’s blooming cherry blossoms may not be a bad idea either.