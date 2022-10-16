Thermal trough to push Metro Vancouver temperatures close to 30°C

A Vancouver-based meteorologist says a phenomenon known as a thermal trough will push already record-breaking October temperatures even higher on Sunday.

Tyler Hamilton, meteorologist for the Weather Network, said the thermal trough will develop Sunday and boost temperatures around the Lower Mainland to the upper 20s — with 30°C called for in the Fraser Valley.

Thermal trough develops into Sunday, driving temperatures closer to the beaches into the upper 20s. The HRRR, perhaps overzealous, spits out a 30°C near Richmond.#BCHeat #BCDrought pic.twitter.com/5SoDcZRW6G — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) October 15, 2022

“This pattern favours very light winds along the beaches, so there’s lacking a true sea-breeze across western sections — making a case for temperatures to over-perform through the weekend,” Hamilton said. “Smoke is the wildcard.”

He predicted that Sunday could break the all-time temperature record for October at YVR airport (23.7°C in 1991) if winds behave favourably.

Environment Canada also forecasts an unseasonably warm October 16. It’s calling for highs of 20°C near the water but a humidex of 28°C inland.

The federal weather agency also has a special air quality statement in effect over wildfire smoke that’s bringing haze to the region. Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope, near Harrison Lake, and in Washington State are producing smoke that’s hanging over Metro vancouver.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather,” the statement says.