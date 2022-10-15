Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

The air quality is poor again, thanks to fires near and far.

An air quality advisory is in place for the Eastern Fraser Valley, Central Fraser Valley, and Metro Vancouver, where high concentrations of fine particulate matter have been measured, according to the Metro Vancouver Regional District.

Smoke is filling the region from nearby wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope, Harrison Lake, and in Washington. Places that are closer to the fires could experience greater smoke impacts.

Smoke from the Eagle Ridge wildfire on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver is also making the haze worse.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days,” Metro Vancouver said in a release. “It is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather.”

Vancouver ranked #22 for cities with the worst air quality in the world on Saturday, October 15, according to the World Air Quality Index. Over the border, nearby Seattle ranked #8 and Portland ranked #30.

Here are Vancouver Coastal Health’s tips for staying safe as the air quality is poor:

Reduce time spent outdoors and reduce strenuous activities because breathing harder means inhaling more smoky air.

Keep windows and doors closed if possible without overheating (safe indoor temperatures are a priority, and windows may need to be opened for this purpose).

Confirm you have enough of your medications, especially rescue medications for breathing.

Create a cleaner air room in your home using a portable HEPA air cleaner if possible.

Stay hydrated.

Pay attention to air quality reports, especially the air quality health index.

Spend time in a home or community space that has air conditioning, which will have cleaner air. Look for designated cleaner air spaces in your community with enhanced air filtration. However, if you can’t find one, most buildings with air will have HVAC systems that help people from experiencing irritating symptoms.

Folks with pre-existing medical conditions are the most at risk. They should take extra precautions, monitoring for symptoms like discomfort when breathing, eye irritation, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and mild cough.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should “seek spaces with clean air and reduce physical activity,” VCH said.

“If you experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, severe cough, dizziness, chest discomfort, heart palpitations, or wheezing, seek medical attention.”

You can sign up to get air quality alerts in your area online and check out the AirMap to see the latest up-to-date air quality information.