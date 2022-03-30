Hot off the heels of the permanent closure of their North Vancouver location, Red Burrito just announced they’ll soon be opening a new joint in downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver mainstay will be setting up shop at 1170 Alberni Street, right “in the heart of Vancity,” they shared on Instagram.

It’s a small victory for both Mexican food fans and the local food scene, especially after so many restaurant casualties over the past couple of years.

We don’t have all the details yet on when its doors will open, but Red Burrito shared that it will be “within ten days” and that we can expect “freshly made real Mexican food surrounded by a cute and cozy space.”

The brand has several other locations throughout Vancouver, having first opened its iconic space on the corner of Commercial Drive and 1st Avenue in January 2006.

Red Burrito – Downtown

Address: 1170 Alberni Street, Vancouver

