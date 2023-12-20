Vancouver’s ReBoot is about to get a documentary series about the history of the fan-favourite animated TV show, but the filmmakers need help with some recently discovered artifacts.

The team behind ReBoot ReWind recently came across the master tapes of the show that were thought to have been destroyed or lost for the last decade.

However, Mainframe Entertainment, the original company that made the show, had the tapes rendered on a rare tape deck called a PAL D-1 deck. And Reboot ReWind is asking for the public’s help in finding a working D1 tape deck to free the trapped footage.

The documentary series will premiere on Telus Optik TV video-on-demand and the Telus STORYHIVE YouTube channel in mid-2024.

“We put out a call for help on Facebook and Instagram because these decks are so rare,” explained Raquel Lin, co-creator of ReBoot ReWind alongside Jacob Weldon. “They exist but were essentially the Ferraris of tape decks back in the 90s and because of the sheer amount of tapes, we’d need to deck to come to Vancouver.

“In the last 24 hours, this call for help has spread like wildfire with a massive amount of people trying to help. The fans and tech geeks have really come together to try to save this show. We have some decent leads but nothing solid yet.”