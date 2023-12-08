Squid Game: The Challenge has just wrapped up its first season, and if you’re a Canadian wanting a chance to win millions, casting is now open for season two.

The first season of the hit Netflix game show saw 356 contestants from around the world (including Canada) compete in challenges inspired by the popular South Korean dystopian television series.

The competitors had a true Squid Game experience, donning green tracksuits and partaking in Red Light, Green Light and the Dalgona cookie game (without the actual violence, of course).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Now that season one’s winner has claimed the massive prize of US$4.56 million (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you), Netflix has already opened casting for season two of the game show.

So if you’re a Canadian who thinks you have what it takes to be crowned the next Squid Game: The Challenge champ all you need to do is apply here.

“Now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest-ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality,” writes Netflix on the casting page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

“Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next.”

The application requires you to be 21 or older and to be available to take part in the games for up to four weeks.

You also need to upload a one-minute video, telling the casting team about yourself, why you want to be on Squid-Game: The Challenge, what your game plan will be, and what you’d do with the huge US$4.56 million cash prize if you won.

Although season one of the game show was wildly popular, it didn’t come without criticism.

Some viewers called out Netflix for sensationalizing the violence of Squid Game.

According to Deadline, some contestants are threatening legal action against Netflix and producers, claiming they were injured during the filming of Squid Game: The Challenge.

A UK law firm is representing two unnamed players who claim they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while filming in cold conditions.

With files from Isabelle Docto