RCMP search for suspect after two women in Coquitlam sexually assaulted

The RCMP is releasing a photo of a suspect in hopes the public can identify him after two women were sexually assaulted.

The separate incidents happened Monday.

One woman reported that a stranger approached her and inappropriately touched her around near the bus stop located on Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue in Coquitlam around 1 pm, RCMP said.

A second similar report by another woman was made to the RCMP around 9:10 pm after she was groped near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Street in Coquitlam.

Mounties say the suspect is described as an “Asian male, between 20-30 years old, with short black hair and thick dark eyebrows.”

“The nature of these incidents is concerning for both the police and the public,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. “We are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, but also to encourage others to report any similar incidents to the Police.”

Anyone that recognizes the suspect or has information is to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11781.