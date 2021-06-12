The Sea to Sky Gondola has officially reopened to the public.

The attraction, near Squamish, has been closed since September after vandals cut its cable line for the second time in roughly one year.

As part of its reopening, Sea to Sky has implemented “extensive updates” to its security system, including 24-hour surveillance and a professional in-house security team.

“Needless to say, the past eight months have been extremely challenging for everyone,” the attraction said in a release.

“We would like to thank our fantastic Sea to Sky community and industry partners who, despite their own challenges, have supported us every step of the way. ”

Guests will be able to ride in the Sea to Sky’s new gondola cabins exclusively with members of their bubble. Face masks will be mandatory in all public spaces.

The gondola’s cable line was cut in September of 2020, causing the cabins to crash to the ground. The same incident occurred in August of 2019.

No staff or guests were injured during the incidents, which have both been deemed acts of vandalism.