NewsCrime

RCMP, Police Dog Services searching for escaped inmate in Surrey

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Jan 13 2022, 10:09 pm
RCMP, Police Dog Services searching for escaped inmate in Surrey
Mustafa Sa’Ada/Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP, along with the Integrated Police Dog Services, is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre.

missing inmate

Mustafa Sa’Ada/Surrey RCMP

Mounties say on Thursday, January 13, at 12:46 pm, they were notified that an inmate had fled from the custody of correctional officers.

Mustafa Sa’Ada left on foot and was last seen heading south towards Highway 10.

Mustafa Sa’Ada is described as a 32-year-old Middle Eastern male, 5’8″, slim build, wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants, and one white shoe.

escaped inmate

Mustafa Sa’Ada/Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP says he has a history of violent offences and was in custody for robbery.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT