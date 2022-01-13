RCMP, Police Dog Services searching for escaped inmate in Surrey

Surrey RCMP, along with the Integrated Police Dog Services, is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre.

Mounties say on Thursday, January 13, at 12:46 pm, they were notified that an inmate had fled from the custody of correctional officers.

Mustafa Sa’Ada left on foot and was last seen heading south towards Highway 10.

Mustafa Sa’Ada is described as a 32-year-old Middle Eastern male, 5’8″, slim build, wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants, and one white shoe.

Surrey RCMP says he has a history of violent offences and was in custody for robbery.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.