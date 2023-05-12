“Very disturbing”: Police shoot suspect after on-duty BC officer rammed by vehicle (VIDEO)

An RCMP officer was struck and injured by a vehicle on Friday morning in BC, requiring him to be hospitalized.

The incident took place at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

At around 6:30 am, a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP member was conducting a police vehicle check in the police area parking lot. A male suspect then drove into the employee lot and struck the police vehicle, injuring the RCMP officer.

A second officer who was in the area discharged his firearm at the vehicle and was able to strike the driver.

A video of the incident surfaced on Facebook:

The RCMP officer and the suspect were transported to the hospital, and both are believed to be dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

BC RCMP is troubled by the incident.

“This is a very disturbing incident for our members and employees,” said Chris Bear, the officer in charge of the detachment, in a statement.

“Additional supports and resources have been brought in to our detachment and core policing operations for the community will not be impacted. We are unsure what the man’s intentions were at this time, but the investigation will look to determine that.”

The incident has become an assault investigation with the North Cowichan/Duncan General Investigation Section taking conduct.

A statement from the BC RCMP also suggests that the IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”