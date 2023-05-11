Police respond to string of sexual assaults in Langley's Willowbrook area

Investigators in Langley say there have been a series of daylight groping incidents in recent days, and in all the cases the women were approached by a stranger in a busy area.

At this time, the Langley RCMP isn’t able to say if the three incidents are related, but are appealing for help from the public to find out more.

The first happened in the Willowbrook area on 201st Street and 64th Avenue. On April 20, RCMP say a woman was grabbed in the morning around 8 am in that area and was able to get away.

The second incident happened five days later but around the same time in the area of 199A Street and 96th Avenue in the Langley Township area.

Then, last Thursday another woman was assaulted in the morning on 200th Street and 64th Avenue.

“The suspect can best be described as a Caucasian male, slim to medium build, with brown or dirty-blonde hair and carrying a backpack,” the RCMP said.

“These three victims did everything right by protecting themselves and reporting the incidents to police right away,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk added.

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to please contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.