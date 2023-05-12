A 65-year-old female has been charged in a fraud investigation related to a Metro Vancouver little league.

The investigation came from a fraud report from the Coquitlam Little League when it discovered that over $150,000 went missing from the little league’s bank account.

Coquitlam RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has assumed the conduct of the file.

So far, the investigation has revealed that the suspect, Terri Michael of Coquitlam, worked as the league’s treasurer from September 2014 to August 2020.

As of May 10, 2023, the 65-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000. Michael has since been released pending her next court appearance.

“Our investigators worked diligently throughout this two- and half-year investigation to gather evidence, identify and interview witnesses and support charges,” said Coquitlam RCMP GIS Sergeant Karrie Ellis in a statement.

Even though Coquitlam RCMP has what seems to be its primary suspect in the Metro Vancouver little league investigation, it’s still hoping the public can come forward with more information.

Anyone with more information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2020-21019.

According to its website, the Coquitlam Little League has been around since 1955.