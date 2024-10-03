Ray Ferraro is ready to begin his second season as a regular on Vancouver Canucks broadcasts this season.

Judged by many as the best colour commentator in hockey, Ferraro will once again share the analyst role with Dave Tomlinson on Canucks regional broadcasts on Sportsnet. They’ll be joined by John Shorthouse (play-by-play) and Dan Murphy (host) as usual.

Ferraro indicated that he’ll call at least 22 Canucks games this season, and maybe more, during an appearance on Donnie and Dhali this morning.

“Eleven ’til Christmas and at least that many after,” Ferraro said before adding that his schedule isn’t set throughout the entire season.

Ferraro lives in Vancouver but also calls games nationally for ESPN in the United States. He said last year that he hoped to call up to 30 Canucks games this season.

“It just works on scheduling and my travel. There’s some days that I’m available, but the guys are already on a road trip, so I’m not doing those games.”

Ferraro will call the Canucks home opener next week on October 9, which will be his third game in 30 hours.

The Trail native said he’s actually going to call two games in one day on October 8, beginning with a 1:30 pm game in Seattle for ESPN. After the game, he’s going to jump on a plane to Salt Lake City where he’ll call the first-ever NHL regular season game in Utah, which begins at 7 pm PT.

.@rayferraro21 is going to be a busy man on Tuesday as he will be in Seattle and Utah to kickoff the NHL season. Ray talked about that and what is #Canucks workload will be as well. Full interview..https://t.co/mBPt07rXWm pic.twitter.com/uio5u4hcHF — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) October 3, 2024

Ray won’t be the only Ferraro on Canucks broadcasts this season, as his son Landon will feature regularly on the intermission panel. The recently retired pro hockey player made his Sportsnet television debut last week with Murphy and Satiar Shah.

Longtime Canucks beat writer Iain MacIntyre isn’t expected to feature on the intermission panel this season.