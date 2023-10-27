Ray Ferraro makes Canucks broadcast debut on Sportsnet next month

Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer before hearing Ray Ferraro’s voice on Sportsnet’s regional Vancouver Canucks broadcast.

Sportsnet announced the hiring of Ferraro, along with Dave Tomlinson, to fill John Garrett’s shoes beside John Shorthouse in the broadcast booth this season.

Tomlinson is the colour analyst for most games this season, with the team saying that Ferraro will call “select” games.

Tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues is the first game at Rogers Arena featuring Sportsnet’s regional broadcast crew, but it’ll be Tomlinson once again on the call.

A Rogers spokesperson recently confirmed to Daily Hive that Ferraro won’t make his Canucks regional broadcast debut until November 9 in Ottawa. He’ll also join Shorthouse and host Dan Murphy on November 12 in Montreal.

In an interview on the Bob McCown podcast last month, Ferraro said he hopes to call 20 Canucks games this year. There are 58 regional Canucks broadcasts on the schedule.

“I still have a year of contractural limitations with TSN,” said Ferraro, who also calls games on ESPN in the United States. “I think it’s going to work out to about 20 this year, in the 23-24 season. Hope to get it upwards to 30 next year.”

Ferraro, who lives in Greater Vancouver, is excited to work games close to home.

“I’ve been watching Canucks games since 1970,” Ferraro added. “The opportunity… to do games at home is something I’ve never had before. I didn’t want to travel anymore. That’s why I left doing the TSN games in Toronto. Each game I did was three days… Now it’s three hours. The difference is immeasurable.

“I literally get in the car, drive 15 minutes, I’m at the rink, I do the game. Dan Murphy and John Shorthouse are really good buddies of mine. I turn around, and I come home. I’m really excited about it. It’ll be fun to do.”