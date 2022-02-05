Fred VanVleet’s adorable parents thrilled by his All-Star selection (VIDEO)

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is officially an NBA All-Star.

And his parents can’t believe it.

Talking to Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF in Rockford, Illinois, Joe Danforth, VanVleet’s stepfather, didn’t necessarily think his son was going to get to make the trip to Cleveland for the showcase.

“I can’t lie. I wasn’t super confident because of some of the politics that go into it, the fan vote, and this vote and that vote,” he said. “But the coach’s vote, I think is what got him, because I think the coaches respect him and everything.

“It’s still hard for me to even believe he’s a pro. It’s something that you think about. He’ll do something…it’s like, ‘this dude is actually in the NBA.’ It’s still sitting in with me. It’s still sitting in.”

VanVleet is more than deserving.

The 27-year-old is averaging career highs in points (21.5), assists (7.0), rebounds (4.7), and minutes (38.6). He’s the biggest reason the Raptors are in a playoff spot at the moment, with Toronto sitting eighth in the East.

He was among the seven Eastern Conference players added to the game Thursday.

It’s the first time he’s ever been named an NBA All-Star.

“We were at home watching TV like everybody else,” said Susan Danforth, VanVleet’s mother. “We just screamed and cried and just so, so happy for him.

“He wanted it bad. He wouldn’t have really admitted it. But he did.”

Joining VanVleet as Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserves are: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) were previously announced as Eastern Conference All-Star Game starters.

Western Conference starters include LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

The Western Conference reserves were also named Thursday. The selections include Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).