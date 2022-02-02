Kyle Lowry is heading to the Super Bowl — or a Super Bowl commercial, at least.

The Toronto Raptors legend and current Miami Heat guard has teamed up with Canadian cryptocurrency marketplace Bitbuy for a commercial airing during the NFL championship.

Filmed in December in Miami, the ad features Lowry and an executive (played by Jared Crowe) running through an idea for a new Bitbuy ad.

“Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don’t be like Kyle and miss your opportunity again, and again, and again, and again, and again,” a narrator in the commercial within a commercial reads, in reference to investing in the crypto market.

“Seriously?” Lowry replies.

Bitbuy says it’s the first time a Canadian crypto company has partnered with a professional athlete from a major sports league. Lowry has received an equity stake in the company and is a brand ambassador, per Bitbuy Marketing and Communications Director Binu Koshy.

Two more commercials with Lowry are expected and have been filmed already.

The Super Bowl is set for February 13, where the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcast in Canada on CTV, TSN, and streaming service DAZN. NBC will be covering the game in the United States.

Lowry has missed the last nine games, including Tuesday’s Heat game in Toronto due to personal reasons, but could return to the Miami lineup as soon as this week, per Ira Winderman.