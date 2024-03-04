Raptors sign Kelly Olynyk to $26.25 million contract extension

Kelly Olynyk is staying put. The Toronto Raptors have announced a multi-year contract extension for the 6-foot-11 centre from Kamloops, BC.

It’s a two-year deal worth $26.25 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk has agreed on a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension, Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is the max that Olynyk was able to extend on. pic.twitter.com/KjFBVsI15u — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors GM Bobby Webster said in a team-released statement. “In addition to his unique skillset and ability to stretch the floor, Kelly is a leader and brings a veteran voice to our locker room.”

The Raptors acquired Olynyk from the Utah Jazz in a trade last month. The 32-year-old big man has averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists coming off the bench for Toronto in the nine games since.

A veteran of 737 NBA games, the Raptors are Olynyk’s sixth NBA stop, after the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz.

Olynyk is also a mainstay of the Canadian national team, helping Canada earn its first Olympic berth in men’s basketball since 2000. He’s expected to suit up for Canada at the Paris Olympics this summer.