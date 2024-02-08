Raptors trade with Jazz for package that includes Canadian Olynyk

The Toronto Raptors are bringing Kelly Olynyk home.

Today, it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Raptors would be acquiring Canadian forward Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr. and a first-round pick in 2024.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send C Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/H14MTbDi3U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Olynyk has averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 50 games this season, while Agbaji has averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 51 games this season.

At age 31, Olynyk is on an expiring contract at the end of this season, as he’s currently making $12.1 million this year. Meanwhile, Agbaji is in the second year of his rookie deal, worth $18.7 million throughout his first four seasons in the NBA.

It is not clear yet which of the three first-round picks that Toronto currently owns is set to be sent to Utah.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer first reported on the framework of a possible deal between the Jazz and Raptors on Wednesday evening.

Agbaji was taken 14th overall by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kansas, and was initially sent to Utah as part of the blockbuster deal centred around Lauri Markkanen and Donovan Mitchell before the 2022-23 season.

Porter Jr. was signed by the Raptors on a two-year contract following the 2021-22 season, where he was a key piece of the Golden State Warriors rotation in their championship season.

Unfortunately for Toronto, he was never able to stay in the lineup consistently due to a series of injuries, and played just 23 games for the team over his two years with the team.

The 22-year-old Lewis, meanwhile, played just one game for the Raptors, as he was acquired via New Orleans as part of the three-team Pascal Siakam trade last month.

The NBA trade deadline is set for today at noon PT/3 pm ET.