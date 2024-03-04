Raptors sign two new players and waive Nowell

The Toronto Raptors have had a busy Monday thus far.

To start, the team inked Raptors 905 player Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way contract. In a corresponding move, they’ve waived guard Markquis Nowell to make room for the new signing.

Gueye is a lanky 6-foot-9 forward who is averaging 14 points for Raptors 905 in the G League this season. He’s also grabbing nearly nine rebounds per game and shooting better than 53% from the floor.

He’s not an outside shooting threat as he’s knocking down just 18.2% of his shots from beyond the arc and 48.1% of his free throws. He went undrafted at the 2022 NBA Draft but has shown signs of improvement since then.

Nowell rose to prominence in the basketball world with an exceptional college career at Kansas State. The 5-foot-7 guard has played in just one NBA game this season, scoring two points in four minutes.

The 24-year-old has been averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 assists for Raptors 905 this season. However, he’s struggling to score efficiently as he’s shooting just 42.3% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

The Raptors also signed guard Jahmi’us Ramsey to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-3 player is scoring more than 22 points per game for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this year.

The former Texas Tech player is also averaging more than eight rebounds per night, despite being a guard. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He played a total of 32 NBA games for the Kings throughout two seasons.

The Raptors are currently 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-38 record. They have minutes available for young players looking to prove they belong in the NBA. This is the start of a new era for the franchise after they decided to move on from longtime forward Pascal Siakam.