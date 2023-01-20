Raptors' Scottie Barnes has top-selling NBA jersey in Canada

Scottie Barnes is No. 4 in your program, but No. 1 in your wallets.

Barnes, the sensational sophomore who has averaged 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season, leads all NBA players in jerseys sold in Canada, according to NBAStore.ca.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the top jersey and team merchandise sellers for the first half of the 2022-23 season on Friday.

To no surprise, the Raptors rule Canada.

Barnes has the top-selling jersey in the country, followed by Toronto teammate Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 25.1 points per game this season. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers rank third and fourth respectively, with the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet holding down the fifth spot.

Toronto owns team jersey sales up north, too.

The Raptors are the best-selling team jersey, followed by the Lakers, Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks. Toronto didn’t, however, calculate into the top 10 in global team sales, with the Lakers and Warriors locking down the top two spots.

No individual Raptors player ranked within the top 10 either, with Curry and James taking the top two spots.

Here are the top-selling NBA player jerseys in Canada for the first half of the 2022-23 season, according to NBAStore.ca:

1. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

4. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

5. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

6. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

8. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

9. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Here are the top-selling NBA team jerseys in Canada for the first half of the 2022-23 season, according to NBAStore.ca:

1. Toronto Raptors

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Brooklyn Nets

5. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Boston Celtics

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Phoenix Suns