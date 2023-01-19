Trade prices revealed for Raptors' core pieces: report

It’s a poorly kept secret that all eyes across the NBA world are on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the February 3 trade deadline.

With Toronto sitting at a record of 20-25 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors are a prime candidate for buying teams to look to make a deal with ahead of next month’s deadline.

Toronto might have a collection of solid players, but they’ve struggled throughout the season to really pull together an identity as a solid basketball team.

Latest projections see the Raptors more likely to miss the playoffs than make it, and the team is expected to figure out exactly what sort of direction they’ll be going in moving forward over the coming weeks.

It seems like there’s about one given: Scottie Barnes will stay a Raptor for the foreseeable future, with the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year the only true untouchable as things stand.

But in an article for the Toronto Star today, longtime Raptors writer Doug Smith tackled the expected trade prices for the four other members of the Raptors’ usual starting lineup: O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr., after “conversations with multiple league sources.”

Smith reiterated what other media members have said about the Raptors: just because the teams are calling, doesn’t necessarily mean a move is imminent.

Here’s what Smith reported via his sources about the expected values for four of the Raptors’ five starters:

Anunoby: “two promising players on team-friendly deals and a pick”

VanVleet: “at least the Anunoby price if not more,” pending on a contract extension

Siakam: “three-for-one plus picks”

Trent Jr.: “a player and multiple picks in return”

All four players are signed through at least next season, though VanVleet and Trent Jr. have player options for 2023-24, meaning they could hit free agency as soon as this summer should they opt out of their deals.

Toronto has 11 games between now and the trade deadline, beginning with a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

Tipoff between the Raptors and the Wolves is set for 8 pm ET, with the game being shown on television on Sportsnet, and TSN 1050 carrying the radio broadcast.