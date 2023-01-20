Koloko dropped from Raptors roster after G League assignment

Toronto Raptors centre Christian Koloko has been sent to the G League’s Raptors 905.

The rookie played in 40 of Toronto’s first 43 games to begin the season and started in 19 games. He averaged 3.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 15.6 minutes of court time.

Koloko did not play in the Raptors’ past three contests and logged a combined three points in 13 minutes of work in his two previous games.

Toronto hosts the Boston Celtics on Saturday before welcoming the New York Knicks to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Christian Koloko has been assigned to #Raptors 905 and thus will not be available tomorrow against Boston. — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 20, 2023

It is the first G League assignment of Koloko’s career. The 22-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Raptors sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-25 record. Their chances of making the playoffs have dwindled, making Toronto a prime-selling candidate heading into the NBA Trade Deadline on February 3.