Toronto Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes has been tearing up the hardcourt this season. Turns out he’s got some skills off it, too.

Barnes showed off his acting chops alongside NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former NBAer and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson, and actor Jeff Goldblum in a commercial to promote Jurassic World Dominion, the latest instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The commercial features Barnes at ESPN headquarters questioning why he’s seeing dinosaurs throughout the office.

“You know I can hear you, rookie,” Abdul-Jabbar retorts, while working away in a cubicle.

“Yo, bro, you can’t talk about Kareem like that,” Jefferson interjects. “He’s one of the greatest of all time. Show some respect.”

“I meant like ‘dinosaur’ dinosaurs,” Barnes says, as the commercial cuts to various CGI raptors throughout the office.

Goldblum closes out the commercial with a, “Yeah, nobody believed me, either” punchline.

The ad was posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s Twitter account Saturday morning.

Abdul-Jabbar won six MVP awards, six NBA titles, and is the game’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 regular season points. Jefferson, who currently works for ESPN as an analyst, played 17 seasons for eight teams in the NBA, including winning the championship with Cleveland in 2016.

Goldblum starred in several movies in the Jurassic Park franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm, including both the original in 1993 and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, which the commercial promotes.

Barnes, a rookie-of-the-year candidate, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. He’s getting ready to help lead the Raptors into a first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 1 is Saturday.