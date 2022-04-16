A crowd of inflatable dinosaurs running around Toronto earlier this week was the work of the Toronto Raptors and actor Simu Liu, the team revealed Saturday.

The dinosaurs wandered all around Toronto as part of a promo video hyping the Raptors’ return to the NBA Playoffs. Toronto will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

“You thought we were extinct,” Liu began in the narrated video. “You thought we wouldn’t be here. The one thing we know about the Jurassic era is that unlike everyone else, this city doesn’t sleep on Raptors. We’re back baby. It’s playoffs.”

The inflatable costumes piqued curiosity earlier this week when they were seen wandering all throughout Toronto, including around Eaton Centre and around Yonge and Dundas Square.

A bunch of dinos walking around downtown Toronto! My toddler nephews would love this! pic.twitter.com/1wxPPelaCp — AMY CHYAN | 錢彥霖 (@ayl) April 13, 2022

A clear sign that spring is here: Toronto's velociraptors running around downtown. 🦖 pic.twitter.com/KgDizcMUdg — Joël (@Joel_LeonD) April 13, 2022

The Raptors head into their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers as underdogs on paper, but won the regular season series by a 3-1 margin, most recently knocking off the 76ers last Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Philadelphia went 51-31 to finish fourth in the conference. Toronto, the fifth seed, went 48-34.

With the Raptors’ return to the postseason, Jurassic Park will also return for the first time since the Raptors’ championship in 2019.

The outdoor watch party for the Raptors’ playoff games was not open during the 2020 NBA playoffs due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Raptors missed out on a playoff berth during the 2020-21 season as they played the entirety of their home schedule in Tampa, Florida.

The outdoor area has free entry, with alcoholic beverages available for purchase within a fenced-off area. Portable washrooms are also on site.

No other outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.

Fans must register for free mobile passes to be admitted to Raptors tailgates. Passes for Raptors Round One – Game One Tailgate are available at ScotiabankArena.com/events.