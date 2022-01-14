Raptors and Pacers talking trade involving OG Anunoby: report

The Toronto Raptors are in trade discussions that could send OG Anunoby to the Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

The Raptors are rumoured to be in “trade discussions” for Myles Turner, in exchange for Anunoby, Evan Massey of NBAAnalysis.net tweeted Friday.

Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Pacers and #Raptors have had trade discussions for Myles Turner with OG Anunoby being a name mentioned as a potential return. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) January 14, 2022

Anunoby was selected by Toronto in the first round (No. 23) of the 2017 NBA Draft and has played his entire NBA career with the Raptors. He is averaging 19.3 points with 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23 games this season. He played two seasons at Indiana from 2015-2017.

The No. 11 pick in the 2015 draft, Myles Turner has 13.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Turner would fill a need, as the Raptors have been lacking in big men since Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol left as free agents in 2020.

The Raptors don’t have a regular in the lineup taller than 6-foot-9. Turner, a 25-year-old centre from Bedford, Texas, stands at 6-foot-11.

Toronto is 20-18 this season, eighth in the Eastern Conference, and have won six of the past seven games.

The NBA trade deadline is February 10.