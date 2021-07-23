Are Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan headed for a reunion?

The pair, who are of course good friends off the court, played six years together with the Toronto Raptors. Now Lowry and DeRozan find themselves as two of the most high-profile players likely to hit an otherwise mostly underwhelming free agent market on August 2.

According to a report by Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both players are interested in signing with the LA Lakers.

Such a move would be a homecoming for DeRozan, who grew up in Compton. Lowry is from Philadelphia, but clearly the Lakers organization is a desirable one for just about any player, particularly while LeBron James is still playing there.

According to the report, DeRozan is willing to take a pay cut from the $27.7M he made last season to become a Laker.

Lowry, 35, is now in the twilight of his career. He’s still an effective player though, as he averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds with the Raptors last season. DeRozan turns 32 next month, and is coming off a season where he averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.