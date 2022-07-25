Raptors one of several teams reportedly interested in Donovan Mitchell

The Toronto Raptors are apparently in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes.

The Raptors are one of several teams, which also includes the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks to acquire Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Donovan Mitchell continues to be the subject of trade discussions. But the three-time All-Star has yet to formally request a trade or force his way out of Utah, sources tell @ShamsCharania. More on Inside Pass:https://t.co/hsGSe3b8e5 pic.twitter.com/4b7NX0RiE7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 25, 2022

Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds and shot 44.8% from the floor in 67 games last season — the guard’s fifth in the NBA. He was originally selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to Utah and has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 345 career games.

He was the NBA’s rookie of the year in 2017-18 and is a three-time all-star.

The Jazz is expected to shop Mitchell, who has not requested a trade, after previously moving Rudy Gobert to begin a rebuild.

Mitchell is under contract for another three seasons.