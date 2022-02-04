After weeks of speculation and campaigning, it’s official: Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star.

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves today, and the Toronto Raptors point guard was among the seven Eastern Conference players added to the game. It’s the first time he’s ever been named an NBA All-Star.

Joining VanVleet as Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserves are: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

VanVleet’s selection is well deserved, as the 27-year-old is averaging career highs in points (21.5), assists (7.0), rebounds (4.7), and minutes (38.6). He’s the biggest reason the Raptors are in a playoff spot at the moment, with Toronto sitting eighth in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) were previously announced as Eastern Conference All-Star Game starters.

Western Conference starters include: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

The Western Conference reserves are: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).