Raptors fans think they can get LeBron James by drafting his son

LeBron James Jr. declared for the NBA draft today and the news has sent Toronto Raptors fans into a frenzy.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James, “Bronny” has entered this year’s NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. While this doesn’t mean that he’s headed to the professional ranks for sure, it has given some fans hope their team could acquire basketball royalty.

It’s long been rumoured that LeBron would like to play with his son and that the team that selects Bronny will have an inside path to uniting the father-son combination. The elder James has a player option in his contract for next season, meaning he can opt out and enter free agency.

At 39 years old, LeBron isn’t the superstar he once was, but he’s still very good as he’s averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season, while shooting better than 40% from three.

Raptors fans took to social media to express their feelings on potentially getting the dynamic duo.

RAPTORS PLEASE GET BRONNY AND LEBRON PLEASEE PELASE — hq 🧸 (@simbagoatedfr) April 5, 2024

.@Raptors Draft Bronny, make Lebronto real — Ty (@FunGuyTy) April 5, 2024

Raptors with Lebron at shooting guard and Bronny off the bench https://t.co/ZzhRARcZb8 pic.twitter.com/wjaJWUcbAi — Cronotic (@KarcenoMuse) April 5, 2024

Raptors please grab bronny with your srp 🙏 — Matteo (@matteomart_19) April 5, 2024

Masai Ujiri if you can hear me please draft Bronny James to the raptors. Masai can you hear me please pic.twitter.com/sJX7ifzI67 — J 𒉭 (@Zer0DaHero) April 5, 2024

I don’t care who is on that board at 6 if bronny is there (which in all reality he should be) raptors better take him along with signing lebron. RJ quickly Scottie and lebron? That’d be lethal #Raptors #WeTheNorth — Bobby Davis (@bobbydavis94) April 5, 2024

One more tour with the Raptors after we draft Bronny. 😌 pic.twitter.com/dTUpy1TjFW — 𝐁𝐞𝐧 | 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐃𝐞𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@bendeviller) April 1, 2024

BRONNY TO THE RAPTORS — LeBronto (@Le3ronto) April 5, 2024

If the raptors draft Bronny I am doing a complete 180 btw. He’ll never have a stronger support system than here — Qwame C.S. Skinner (@Qwmsknnr) April 5, 2024

I feel like the Jazz or Raptors would be the perfect landing spots for Bronny. — Daymon (@Damewilson9) April 5, 2024

BRONNY JAMES YOU ARE A RAPTOR — issablade (@issablade) April 5, 2024

Bronny gonna go to the raptors, bet — 小男人有大心 (@goldenhour500) April 3, 2024

Bronny’s freshman season at USC did not go as planned as he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on inefficient shooting. The 6-foot-4 guard entered the transfer portal as well as the NBA Draft pool, meaning if he’s not happy with his draft projections, he could be at another school next season.

“Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make,” LeBron said after Tuesday night’s game. “When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know but as his family, we’re going to support him whatever he does.”

The Raptors could have three picks in the upcoming draft. The team is currently on a 15-game losing streak, which has sent them flying down the standings toward a better selection in the draft this summer.