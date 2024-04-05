SportsBasketballRaptorsCanada

Raptors fans think they can get LeBron James by drafting his son

Apr 5 2024, 6:10 pm
@USC_Hoops/X | Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James Jr. declared for the NBA draft today and the news has sent Toronto Raptors fans into a frenzy.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James, “Bronny” has entered this year’s NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. While this doesn’t mean that he’s headed to the professional ranks for sure, it has given some fans hope their team could acquire basketball royalty.

It’s long been rumoured that LeBron would like to play with his son and that the team that selects Bronny will have an inside path to uniting the father-son combination. The elder James has a player option in his contract for next season, meaning he can opt out and enter free agency.

At 39 years old, LeBron isn’t the superstar he once was, but he’s still very good as he’s averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season, while shooting better than 40% from three.

Raptors fans took to social media to express their feelings on potentially getting the dynamic duo.

Bronny’s freshman season at USC did not go as planned as he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on inefficient shooting.  The 6-foot-4 guard entered the transfer portal as well as the NBA Draft pool, meaning if he’s not happy with his draft projections, he could be at another school next season.

“Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make,” LeBron said after Tuesday night’s game. “When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know but as his family, we’re going to support him whatever he does.”

The Raptors could have three picks in the upcoming draft. The team is currently on a 15-game losing streak, which has sent them flying down the standings toward a better selection in the draft this summer.

