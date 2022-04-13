Dates set for Raptors-76ers first round of playoffs (SCHEDULE)

The Toronto Raptors concluded their regular season schedule on this past Sunday with a 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks.

But with a bench-heavy lineup playing against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, it’s clear the Raptors were looking ahead at their first round-playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s the first playoff series between the two teams since 2019, where the Toronto topped Philadelphia in an epic seven game clash.

In case you somehow forgot, that series ended in the most iconic shot in franchise history, with Kawhi Leonard landing a four-bounce buzzer beater that sent the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here’s the full schedule for the Raptors-76ers series, which kicks off on Saturday, April 16.

Game 1, Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT

Game 2, Monday, April 18: Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 ET/ 4:30 pm PT

Game 3, Wednesday, April 20: Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT

Game 4, April: Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT

Game 5:, April: Toronto at Philadelphia*, TBD

Game 6, April: Philadelphia at Toronto*, TBD

Game 7, April: Toronto at Philadelphia*, TBD

*if necessary.

Toronto won the regular season series by a 3-1 margin, most recently knocking off the 76ers last Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

An interesting wrinkle to the series comes in the absence of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle for at least the first two Toronto home games, as the forward is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From every angle, it’s set to be a bloodbath. For Toronto, they can only hope that another historic series win is in store.