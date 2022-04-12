Jurassic Park to return for first time since Raptors' championship

The Toronto Raptors are heading back to the playoffs, and you better believe Jurassic Park will be making its return as well.

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, the outdoor watch party for the Raptors’ playoff games is making a return. The area was not open during the 2020 NBA playoffs due to COVID-19 restrictions, while the Raptors missed out on a playoff berth during the 2020-21 season as they played the entirety of their home schedule in Tampa, Florida.

The first appearance of the street party will begin on Saturday with Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, with tipoff set for 6 pm ET.

Fans must register for free mobile passes to be admitted to Raptors tailgates. Passes for Raptors Round One – Game One Tailgate are available at ScotiabankArena.com/events.

During the 2013 NHL playoffs against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs began showing their games on an outdoor screen outside of Scotiabank Arena.

“Jurassic Park” was born a year later with the 2014 Raptors series against the Brooklyn Nets. Mix in Raptors president Masai Ujiri’s iconic “F*ck Brooklyn” speech prior to the first-ever game with the new name for Maple Leaf square, and boom: you’ve got a Toronto tradition like no other.

The outdoor area has free entry, with alcoholic beverages being able to be purchased within a fenced-off area. Portable washrooms are available on site.

No other outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.