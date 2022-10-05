Sportsnet 650 announces changes to its daily lineup

Sportsnet 650’s fall lineup is getting a makeover.

Vancouver’s lone all-sports radio station has announced a number of changes to its weekday content, including a pair of new shows.

The 11 o’clock hour sees the introduction of an hour-long show dedicated to the Toronto Raptors, hosted by Will Lou and Alex Wong out of Ontario. It’s the first time that Sportsnet 650, or TSN 1040 prior to its shutdown, has had a dedicated basketball show on during daytime weekday hours.

Dimitri Filipovic is also bringing his popular hockey analytics-focused podcast, The Hockey PDOcast, to Sportsnet 650’s airwaves. It’ll air daily from 2 to 3 pm.

Thomas Drance and Jamie Dodd can now be heard for two hours a day, from noon to 2 pm, on Canucks Talk.

The People’s Show is now just one hour in length, from 3 to 4 pm, hosted by Bik Nizzar. Randip Janda, who was previously a co-host of The People’s Show, teased his future on Twitter, saying he’s “not going far from Sportsnet 650.”

Janda has been doing colour commentary for Canucks preseason games alongside Brendan Batchelor, so draw your own conclusions. Corey Hirsch left the station in June.

Speaking of Canucks games, that aspect of Sportsnet 650’s programming was once again omitted. The Canucks and Rogers have yet to announce a radio broadcast rights deal for the upcoming season.

Sportsnet’s morning show remains unchanged. Mike Halford and Jason Brough will continue to host from 6 am to 9 am. That leads into The Jeff Marek Show, which is broadcast nationally on Sportsnet radio stations, from 9 to 11 am PT.

Canucks Central, hosted by Satiar Shah and Dan Riccio, airs from 4 to 7 pm.

Hey Vancouver! Check out your @Sportsnet650 Fall Lineup 🔵🟢 Starting next week, tune-in live or listen on-demand at https://t.co/gz66tU0JDV 🔊📻 pic.twitter.com/Zv6MVCMr4V — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) October 4, 2022

Competition from the digital space

While the radio wars ended when Bell Media shut down TSN 1040 last year, the competition for listeners hasn’t ended.

Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal have begun their second season of Donnie and Dhali on CHEK.

Go Goat Sports produces two locally-focused podcasts, including Sekeres and Price, which has a collaboration with Daily Hive. Jeff Paterson and Andrew Wadden host Rink Wide, which features pre-game and post-game Canucks coverage.