Hockey commentator Ray Ferraro announces his departure from TSN

Adam Laskaris
Oct 11 2022, 2:35 pm
The Ray Ferraro era at TSN is over.

On Tuesday morning, Ferraro announced that he’d be leaving the network in order to spend more time with his family, including his four children, two grandkids, and wife, Vancouver Canucks Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato.

Ferraro will still be staying in hockey though, working as an on-air personality for ESPN’s hockey coverage for the second year in a row.

“Want to thank TSN for an unforgettable 14 years. I needed to find some balance in my life – I’m giving up some work to spend more time with my [four] boys, [two] grandkids and of course Cammi. Looking [forward] to [year two] on ESPN, and hope to pop on once in a while here in the future,” Ferraro wrote in a tweet.

Ferraro had typically worked alongside Gord Miller for TSN’s NHL and world junior coverage. Since beginning with TSN, Ferraro had earned a reputation for his strong knowledge of the game and quick wit while often perched in between the teams’ two benches.

“So many to people to thank behind the camera that always helped me out. Some lifelong friends. And to those on air, I’m incredibly grateful, in particular to Gord Miller, An amazing partner and friend. To those who supported, argued, watched and listened… thank you.”

“The gratitude is mutual. The 14 years working with Ray Ferraro provided a lifetime worth of memories: games, dinners, travel adventures (and misadventures) and most of all a ton of laughs. Ray is first and foremost a family man, I’m glad he’ll have more time with them,” Miller wrote.

Ferraro’s colleagues were quick to offer him their well wishes.

Ferraro, a proud native of Trail, BC, played 18 seasons for six teams in the NHL, including the Whalers and Islanders. He had 408 goals and 490 assists in 1,258 games.

