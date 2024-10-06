Costco Canada is undoubtedly a haven for those who love to buy in bulk, but it also attracts customers who seem to test other shoppers’ patience.

Whether you’re a regular at the members-only warehouse retailer for your weekly groceries or shop occasionally for electronics or furniture, Costco Canada is undoubtedly the place for unbeatable deals.

But popularity comes at a cost.

A recent Reddit post pokes fun at the most “hated Costco shopper” and mentions aisle blockers, shoppers holding up the line and those who leave frozen food in the wrong place.

Costco Canada shoppers had a lot to say. In a Reddit thread, they discuss their pet peeves and share some of the worst behaviours they’ve encountered. So grab yourself a Kirkland croissant and scroll on.

Parking wars

Sometimes, problems arise before you can even step inside a Costco.

Not returning items in the same place

Another behaviour that frustrates Costco Canada shoppers is when people change their minds about a product and leave it in the wrong spot.

“The frozen product waster has to be the worst out of all of these,” stated u/Educational-Tone2074. “Like, walk the short distance and put it back. It’s not that far, I promise.”

The behaviour leaves one Redditor completely baffled.

“What changes one’s mind when it comes to buying chicken one moment and then 10 minutes later not wanting said chicken anymore?” asked Cash_Rules-.

Blocking the aisle

Sometimes, you’re in the mood to browse, but other times, you might want to go in and grab your items as quickly as possible. But that’s not happening, thanks to notorious aisle blockers.

So, who are these aisle blockers?

According to gmlogmd80, these are the shoppers who stop their carts so that their “personal space, plus the cart, spans the width of the aisle.”

They added that these are the shoppers who “act bewildered” when people give them dirty looks as they try to pass.

“Blocking the entrance to the produce section with your cart and getting annoyed when I move it a few feet down so I can get through,” wrote Comfortable_Daikon61.

And then some expect others to deal with their abandoned carts.

“You forget ‘leave your buggy on the curb on the way out’ or ‘leaving the buggy in the middle of the aisle while you wander off to look at something,'” commented Dear_MrMoose.

Shopping for the entire household with the entire household

This seems to be a controversial one.

Some shoppers point out that those who shop with their entire family add to the chaos.

“It’s the families of twelve with two shopping carts for me. Why did you need to bring three generations of people on your grocery trip?” asked RedViper6661.

One Redditor stated that Costco is not the ideal environment for parents with young kids.

“The store is full of people, bright lights and noise, and I can totally see why the poor kids get upset,” stated ltree.

However, one parent pointed out that it’s an unfair criticism for parents running errands.

“People complaining about entire families (as in parents and children) being in the store is the only one I disagree with,” argued bridger713. “So we’re only allowed to go grocery shopping alone for some reason? I’m supposed to hire a babysitter if both my spouse and I want to go? That’s just stupid.”

Sample hold up

Who doesn’t love Costco samples? The popularity of this feature is evidenced by the massive lines of shoppers waiting to sample some free crackers or half a dumpling. But things can get heated a lot faster than the spring rolls.

“See how that sample table blocks off part of the aisle? Let’s park our cart right at that bottleneck?” wrote Small_Brained_Bear.

Speaking of blocking the aisles, BuckFuchs stated, “You forgot people who can’t walk and eat a sample at the same time.”

DingoSuavez points out another type of sampler that deserves a mention.

“There’s also ‘Trying a sample and asking dumb questions but can’t be bothered to move their cart out of the way,'” they commented.

Veegos added, “Don’t forget the scum that clogs up aisles waiting for that tiny sample, knowing full well they have no interest in buying the product.”

Some simply cannot be satisfied with just one sample.

Sudden-Turnip-5339 calls out entire families standing around trying samples and asking questions.

“Just casually five people standing there with a cart blocking the aisle waiting to get their ten samples — not a typo, just their deserved two servings each.”

What’s the worst shopper behaviour you’ve seen at a Costco? Let us know in the comments.