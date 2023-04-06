This is the beginning of a very rainy week in Vancouver

April showers appear to have arrived in earnest in Vancouver. Buckle up, because the rain is supposed to stick around all week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for rain through the long weekend, with skies only potentially clearing on Wednesday.

It won’t be too cold though — daily highs are hovering between 9°C and 11°C.

The Weather Network ranks the probability of precipitation at 80% or higher for the entire Easter long weekend — not ideal for an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

We do live in a rainforest after all, and we’re sure this week-long deluge will leave vegetation looking lush. We might be desperate for some sun by next week, though.