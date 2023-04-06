NewsWeather

This is the beginning of a very rainy week in Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Apr 6 2023, 3:58 pm
This is the beginning of a very rainy week in Vancouver
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

April showers appear to have arrived in earnest in Vancouver. Buckle up, because the rain is supposed to stick around all week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for rain through the long weekend, with skies only potentially clearing on Wednesday.

It won’t be too cold though — daily highs are hovering between 9°C and 11°C.

Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The Weather Network ranks the probability of precipitation at 80% or higher for the entire Easter long weekend — not ideal for an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

We do live in a rainforest after all, and we’re sure this week-long deluge will leave vegetation looking lush. We might be desperate for some sun by next week, though.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.