Easter long weekend weather looking egg-stra sucky in Vancouver

We are about to head into another long weekend in BC, and if you were hoping for sunshine, the Easter forecast is looking far from ideal.

According to The Weather Network, the rain is expected to move in on BC’s South Coast on Wednesday evening — and things appear to go downhill from there.

Rain is in the forecast on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is showing a very similar forecast, saying showers and rain are in the forecast for the next little while.

The sun isn’t forecast to return until mid-next week.

And not to dwell on the past, but Easter weekend in 2022 was a mix of sun and cloud.

