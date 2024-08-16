Camping gear envy: How to trick out your setup and make friends jealous

Even if you haven’t heard of gear envy when camping, it’s a feeling you’re likely already familiar with.

There you are, finally set up for a relaxing weekend, when you look at your friend or the family next to you and see an item that would make living outdoors so much easier and more comfortable.

Welcome to camping gear envy.

We’ve compiled a short list of things you can pick up to stave of the feeling — or even inspire it in your friends.

Hammock

Nothing feels more relaxing than being cradled like a baby in between two trees in the woods.

Rocking chair

Move over, regular camping chairs. Sometimes you need a little extra to truly get those campfire vibes going.

Water filtration pump

Backcountry campers know getting water from natural sources along the journey is a major part of the experience. While your friends wait for tablets to clean their water, you can drink right away with a handy filtration device that cleans water as you pump it into your bottle.

Ultra-light sleeping equipment

There’s nothing better than saving space and weight in your pack and arriving at a hike-in campsite fresher. Don’t be afraid to splurge on the lightest sleeping pads and bags — your back will thank you.

Cots for the tent

On the other hand, if you’re car camping, then weight isn’t an issue. You may as well go all-out on luxury. Who says camping means sleeping on the ground?

Gazebo

Whether trying to avoid the sun or protect yourself from bugs, a screened canopy is an essential part of a tricked-out campsite.

What’s the most recent item that inspired camping gear envy for you? Let us know in the comments.