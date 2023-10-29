NewsWeather

Rainy and darker days ahead for Vancouver as we enter November

Oct 29 2023, 11:09 pm
Bee Bonnet/Shutterstock

Enjoy the sunlight while it’s here because, once November hits, the days are about to get dark. 

According to The Weather Network, the start of the work week will be bright with lots of sun. However, after Tuesday, October 31, showers will start to pour onto the region. 

Wednesday is expected to bring some light rain but Thursday may be the wettest day of the week. The network predicts 15 to 20 mm of rain to fall in the day. 

The rain may start to lighten in time for the weekend.

While showers could stick around for the following weekend, there might be a mix of sun throughout the days. 

Temperatures range from 11°C to 13°C during the day and could slightly drop from 3°C  to 10°C.

Be sure to get plenty of rest this week as time changes are scheduled for November 5. At 2 am local time, change the clocks to 1 am.

“Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 5, 2023, than the day before. There will be more light in the morning,” the website states.

The Weather Network

