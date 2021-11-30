Rainfall warning calls for up to 120 mm rain over parts of Metro Vancouver

Yet another rainfall warning has been issued for Environment Canada.

The bulletin, which was released on Tuesday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

A special weather statement is also in effect over:

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The third atmospheric river in under one week is set to arrive over British Columbia’s south coast.

According to Environment Canada, residents can expect “a prolonged period of heavy rain today through Wednesday.”

Approximately 60 mm of precipitation is forecast for central Vancouver, 60 to 80 mm for the Sunshine Coast, and up to 120 mm near the North Shore mountains and Squamish. Areas under the special weather statement could see up to 80 mm.

“Heavy rain may ease somewhat tonight but will persist through Wednesday as a cold front moves across the region,” the weather agency says.

Drivers should be advised of flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Weather statements are also in effect over the Coquihalla Highway between Hope to Merritt and the Sea to Sky corridor.