Rainfall warning calls for 50 mm heavy rain across Metro Vancouver

A rainfall warning is up for parts of Metro Vancouver. Up to 50 mm of heavy rain could be on the way for some areas starting later tonight.

The bulletin was issued by Environment Canada just after 10:30 am for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The heavy precipitation is due to “an intense pacific frontal system” over the South Coast.

The North Shore is expected to see the greatest rainfall amounts before the rain eases Wednesday morning.

Drivers are reminded that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.