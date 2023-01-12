"Shocked with profound sadness": IHIT identifies Surrey family found dead in home

The family found dead inside a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Monday afternoon has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT says the three deceased are Xiao Yan Zhen,56, Li Li, 58, and Daniel Li, 24, all of Surrey. Their bodies were discovered inside the home at 156th Street and 112th Avenue around noon.

Few details have been provided, and IHIT has not revealed how the three people died; however, IHIT said in an earlier release that investigators are not looking for a suspect in this case.

The family’s loved ones released a statement in the wake of the deaths.

“When we heard the tragic news, we were strongly shocked with profound sadness. In our memory they were a happy family, loving each other,” Zhijun Li, an extended family member, said on behalf of the grieving family.

“To respect the deceased, it is our hope that the acquaintances and friends of them do not disclose the details of the family to the public, and no photos of them appear in the media,” Li said in the statement released Thursday.

Homicide teams remained in the area earlier this week, speaking with neighbours as they tried to determine what happened in this tragedy.

“Preliminary evidence suggests there is no outstanding suspect, though we are not ruling out any investigative theory,” IHIT said Monday, adding that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected]