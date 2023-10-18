Rainfall warning issued as atmospheric river takes aim at Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver could be in for heavy downpours today as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for the region.

The warning is up for several parts of Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, and central and northeastern areas.

Another warning has been issued for Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish to Whistler.

According to ECCC, a “Pacific weather system over the region is bringing abundant moisture from the subtropics.”

So, what can we expect? The rain is expected to continue through tonight and some areas could see heavy downpours.

Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see up to 80 mm of rain before the system weakens and tapers off later tonight.

According to The Weather Network, “the wave of stormy weather heightening the risk for power outages and localized flooding” and this atmospheric river is “moderate to strong.”

ECCC is also warning that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.