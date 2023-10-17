Super soaker: Typhoon leftovers to drench Vancouver Island in rain

After a wild weather day Monday with off-and-on heavy rain in Metro Vancouver, many on BC’s South Coast could be hoping for a drier rest of the week, but that won’t be the case, according to the weather forecast.

Storm season is blowing in this week due to the remnants of Super Typhoon Bolaven and a weather system making its way on shore, and with it, rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada updated its advisories on Tuesday morning.

The Sunshine Coast alone is expected to be saturated with 40 to 60 mm of rain.

“A Pacific weather system will move onshore today and stall over the region, bringing abundant moisture from the subtropics. Rain will start this morning and then become heavy at times tonight and continue through Wednesday,” the ECCC said in its warning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” it added.

While it will be wet on the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island is expected to see the worst of it.

In Victoria, 80 to 120 mm of downpour is expected between today and Wednesday.

The Central Coast could see power outages as strong winds are expected to reach speeds of 90 km/h, gusting 110 over exposed areas of the coastline.

There are no warnings or alerts for Vancouver, but those driving the Sea to Sky Highway or taking a ferry from Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal should expect heavy rain at any time until Thursday.

The Weather Network says Tofino could also see some incredibly wet weather the next few days and see the largest rainfall with 150 to 300 mm of rain in the forecast, about 100 mm more than what ECCC is suggesting.

“The remnants of Typhoon Bolaven continue to track across the Pacific Ocean and will help set up the pattern for a strong atmospheric river for Tuesday and Wednesday,” the website reads in part.

