Attention Vancouver: You have 19 days until the sun sets at 5 pm

If you like going for afternoon runs in Metro Vancouver, you may want to break out the high-visibility clothing soon.

According to timeanddate.com, the sun will set as early as 5 pm in Vancouver in three short weeks, ushering in shorter days and earlier sunsets.

Right now, the sun sets at 6:20 pm. By November 4, it will set by 5:45 pm — before the clocks fall back and push it to 4:45 pm on November 5.

Earlier evenings also create different safety risks for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers commuting home in the evening.

One of the most significant dangers of losing sunlight hours is the increased risk of road collisions, according to the Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC).

With reduced visibility and an increased volume of daily commuters during the evening hours, there are ways to mitigate potential dangers, such as driving cautiously, wearing bright clothing, and installing bicycle lights.

Beyond safety, reduced hours of sunlight can also impact many people’s mental health.

The Canadian Mental Health Association states that Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is triggered by a lack of sunlight. SAD can cause depression, fatigue, and mood swings.

Limited exposure to sunlight can also result in Vitamin D deficiencies, potentially impacting the immune system and bone health, according to the Government of Canada.

Despite all the potential downsides, some pluses come with colder weather.

With the sun retiring earlier, it makes way for some of Vancouver’s iconic sunsets to make an appearance, and for the night owls of the world, this is your time to rejoice.

The overall message is that whether you’re a cyclist, pedestrian, or driver, it is important to keep your sleep and wake cycle up to the social rhythm.

The early sunset is a new beginning that reminds us of the ever-changing nature of the Vancouver season and our efforts to evolve along with it. Consider these changes as opportunities to adapt while making the most of each season.