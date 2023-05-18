The new public park at the northeast corner of the intersection of Smithe and Richards streets in the core of the downtown Vancouver peninsula opened just over a year ago.

sθәqәlxenәm ts’exwts’áxwi7 — the formal First Nations name of the park, meaning “Rainbow” — was highly received by the public, as it provided a unique urban park experience that broke away from the Vancouver Park Board’s usual mould of cookie-cutter, green-lawn parks.

This park is generally regarded as a success, with the large children’s playground regularly seeing high use, although the roller slide has been closed since late Summer 2022. A spokesperson for the Vancouver Park Board told Daily Hive Urbanized the slide’s temporary closure is due to technical problems, including noise issues, and they have been working with the slide supplier to fix this “complex issue.”

People are often seen using the various spaces and meandering aerial walkways to relax and linger, and a retail unit home to Kafka’s Coffee is activating the park’s plaza, serving to bring more foot traffic into the park.

@ParkBoard The Rainbow Park has been most disruptive to the residents around it. Night time activities keep residents up at all hours. One can’t even open the windows in the summer because the noise caused by the two slides made up of metals pipes are so loud. — Lagertha (@Lagerth35322927) September 16, 2022

Omg this park has kept residents nearby awake all night since it was opened. The roller slides rattle like thunder when used by anyone heavier than 50 lbs and with it being a block from the entertainment district there is no end to the noise from the slides throughout the night! — Lagertha (@Lagerth35322927) September 16, 2022

As well, the park’s design answered public calls over the years for the expansion of public washroom availability, with the inclusion of two single-stall public washrooms that are co-located with Kafka Coffee in the pavilion building.

But the real availability and state of the park’s washroom facilities provide yet another example of how the expansion of public washrooms in and around downtown Vancouver — or in high-traffic locations in general — can be easier said than done.

Building a public washroom is the easy part. Upon completion, the operations and maintenance of the facilities to a high standard of cleanliness and safety is a whole different challenge.

But forget about keeping it clean, as the Park Board has been struggling to keep these washrooms open.

The washrooms have been closed for nearly half the time since they first went into service in April 2022, when the park opened. And both washrooms have been closed for the vast majority of 2023 to date. This is based on Daily Hive Urbanized’s observations, as the Daily Hive headquarters is located in close proximity.

The new Rainbow park (Smithe-Richards) hasn’t even been open for 5 months, and already one of the 2 single-stall public washrooms is out of service. There are small shards of blue glass on the ground below the boarding. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/2f17l7HS3l — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 16, 2022

@sandyjamesplan @VWPTvancouver This is why we can’t have nice things. Or even basic toilets. https://t.co/qMm6tb4tW5 — Van REality Czech (@VanCzech) September 16, 2022

seriously tho, who is surprised? Every park across this city is being vandalized regularly. And it’s really sad that places meant for all our citizens are not able to be used by them. #vanpoli https://t.co/t7EcBxQuCg — Anthony 🏳️‍🌈 (@eastsidedads) September 16, 2022

Question -why aren’t there more public toilets in Vancouver?

Answer: https://t.co/FPLivyOeDx — savioli (@ravioligurl) November 25, 2022

The other public washroom at the new Rainbow park has also been unusable due to fire damage. Both washroom stalls are out of service. City crews were seen doing some repairs to the right stall this morning. The damage to the left stall must be severe… it has been months. https://t.co/SEZia1Ee3Q pic.twitter.com/Iwy83Pmwt0 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 24, 2022

Waiting for the day when those who parrot the “we just need more washrooms” line are going to finally wake up and realize that what we ultimately need are wraparound services geared towards rehabilitation and treatments of addiction and/or mental illness.. https://t.co/vTv9z8jBIA — Mauro Francis (@MauroAFrancis) September 16, 2022

Soon after these washrooms are fixed from instances of vandalism, they are closed again from incurring new damage.

“Over the past year, the washrooms have seen flooding due to blocked toilets, damage incurred by fire and the theft and damage of several washroom features, including locks, latches, sinks, exhaust fans, baby change tables, etc.,” a spokesperson for the Vancouver Park Board told Daily Hive Urbanized in an email.

“The goal of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is to provide safe, clean, and accessible washrooms which enhance the park user experience for all… however, repeated vandalism, theft, improper use, and aging supporting infrastructure (such as old water pipes, plumbing, and fixtures) do impact the quality and availability of park washrooms from time to time.”

It was also noted that more recently, there is a separate plumbing issue at this particular park washroom location.

Kafka Coffee’s operators declined to comment on this story.

The spokesperson also noted Park Board staff will be providing an update on the implementation of the comprehensive Washroom Strategy approved by the previous makeup of Park Board commissioners in late 2020.

In accordance with the approved strategy, the Park Board has increased the frequency of cleaning and maintenance at all of its washroom sites.

It has completed Portland Loo single-stall toilet facilities at CRAB Park, and additional facilities equipped with the Portland Loo model are coming to Coopers Park and Columbia Park.

It is renewing washrooms at priority locations such as Granville Park, Winona Park, Second Beach, Collingwood Park, Oppenheimer Park, and the outdoor access washrooms at Kerrisdale Arena. Other measures entail new washrooms at Tisdall Park, improving accessibility features such as new signage, better lighting, and more accessible toilet stall fixtures, and rolling out free menstrual products in community centres at select park washrooms.