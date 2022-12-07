The Vancouver Park Board is looking to provide a new permanent design for the public park at the northwest corner of the intersection of Main Street, East 7th Avenue, and Kingsway in Mount Pleasant.

Preliminary design concepts created for public consultation show an event-friendly public park, with a multi-purpose plaza forming the centre of the small corner lot that is just over 10,000 sq ft in size. This flexible plaza space could host year-round community events, including programming for Vancouver Mural Fest and Car Free Day, and markets.

Park Board staff have also outlined the possibility of building a canopy structure on the south side of the park, fronting East 7th Avenue. Such a covering could be used as protection from inclement weather during the wet season, a shadow refuge during the summer, and an enhancement for performances and events.

There could also be opportunities for public art — such as murals — in the pavement of the plaza, seating, laneway, and other surfaces.

On the west side of the park fronting the laneway, there would be a rain garden, with a north-south pedestrian bridge spanning the rain garden, as well as a space that could be suitable for food trucks when events are held on site. Such design features take advantage of the site’s significant sloping — a three metre (10 ft) downward slope from Main Street to the laneway.

Landscaping, including trees, would surround all four sides of the park space.

A temporary pop-up park is currently in place at the location, featuring picnic tables and logs on the pre-existing asphalt surface.

The Park Board’s online survey on the preliminary design is open through December 21, 2022.

Input gathered from the current public consultation will be used to create a detailed design in early 2023. Park Board commissioners will then make a final decision on the design in Spring 2023. Construction could begin as early as later in 2023 for a completion in 2024.

This public park is achieved by the adjacent 2021-built, nine-storey, 145-unit affordable housing building at 188 East 6th Avenue located at the north side of the city block. The municipal government’s Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency set aside space for the public park on the south side of the City-owned block.

The restaurant space on the south side of the building’s ground level, fronting the public park, is home to Steamworks’ third location. The taphouse includes an expansive seasonal patio facing the park.